Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for Metro Vancouver crime spree, sex assaults

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to three years and two months of prison time, on top of time already served, after a crime spree in Burnaby and Vancouver last year.

Hayden McCorriston pleaded guilty in December to five counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault, one count of assault by choking, an indecent act and robbery.

Between March 31 and April 2, RCMP said he groped five women in the Metrotown area, the first of whom reported being slapped on the buttocks by a strange man at Superstore. The same man then assaulted two more women and committed an indecent act in Vancouver.

He was eventually arrested on April 3 after robbing an older couple at a Metrotown bank, where security guards intervened.

McCorriston was charged on June 7 after an investigation by Burnaby RCMP’s high-risk offender unit, Vancouver police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

His sentence was delivered last month.