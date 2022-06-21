Man faces slew of charges after 7 women sexually assaulted in Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man is facing a slew of charges related to sexual assaults against seven women in Metro Vancouver.

The incidents took place over a three-day spree between March 31 and April 2 in Burnaby and Vancouver, according to Burnaby RCMP.

Police said five women reported being groped by a stranger in the Metrotown area. Afterward, police say the suspect assaulted two more women and committed an indecent act in Vancouver.

“This was a serious and traumatic series of events that impacted the feeling of safety and security in our community,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a Tuesday news release.

“We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our policing partners from Vancouver Police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police for helping advance this multi-jurisdictional sexual assault investigation.”

In a previous news release, Mounties said the first assault was inside the Metrotown Superstore around 1 p.m. on March 31. The victim said she was slapped on the buttocks by an unknown man.

The second and third instances — “similar” in nature — took place on April 1 around 9 a.m.

Investigators from all three police departments were later able to identify the suspect, who was also arrested for an unrelated offence on April 3.

On June 7, B.C. Prosecution Services approved charges against him, including seven counts of sexual assault, two thefts, one assault and one indecent act. The man remains in custody.