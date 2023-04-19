Menu

Politics

UCP election candidate disqualified due to legal matters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 3:41 pm
The candidate for the United Conservative Party in Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo will no longer run in the election in the spring because of legal matters, the party said. View image in full screen
The candidate for the United Conservative Party in Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo will no longer run in the election in the spring because of legal matters, the party said. CREDIT: Facebook/Zulkifl Mujahid Fort McMurray
A United Conservative Party candidate in northern Alberta will no longer run in the election this spring.

Zulkifl Mujahid won the nomination in Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo in December 2022.

The party says in a statement that Mujahid has been named in legal matters that arose after the nomination process but that will be ongoing during the writ period, which is expected to begin May 1.

Read more: UCP candidate suggests heart attack victims should take personal accountability

It hasn’t provided any details about those legal matters.

The party says a new candidate will be appointed following consultations with local riding officials.

It adds that the provincial board has given the leader the authority to fill any vacancy that arises between now and the general election set for May 29.

Click to play video: '2023 Alberta Election: How parties coordinate their ‘ground game’'
2023 Alberta Election: How parties coordinate their ‘ground game’
UCPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionAlberta UCPFort McMurray-Wood Buffalocandidate disqualifiedZulkifl Mujahid
© 2023 The Canadian Press

