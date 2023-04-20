Alberta Mountie who died in crash to be honoured with regimental funeral in Sherwood Park

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP members and first responders will gather Thursday in Sherwood Park to honour one of their own who died on the job earlier this month just outside Edmonton.

The regimental funeral for Const. Harvey (Harvinder) Dhami will take place at Millennium Place and will be preceded by a two-kilometre procession through parts of Sherwood Park.

The procession will begin from Bethel Lutheran Church at 10 a.m., with the funeral starting at 11:30 a.m. The funeral itself is not open to the public, however Global News will be livestreaming it in the video player above.

The funeral is scheduled to last two hours. Members of the public are welcome to attend the outdoor procession to pay their respects.

Alberta RCMP members and first responders will be marching from the church at 298 Bethel Drive north along Bethel Way, then west on Lakeland Drive to Premier Way and inside Millennium Place.

Road closures ahead of time will begin during the morning commute, around 7 a.m., on Thursday.

Procession route traffic will resume normal operations around noon, RCMP said, with some restrictions remaining in the vicinity of Millennium Place until 5 p.m.

The Strathcona County Community Centre’s Agora (401 Festival Lane) will also be open to the public to watch the service livestream from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

View image in full screen Const. Harvinder Dhami, a member of the Strathcona County detachment east of Edmonton, is shown in this handout image provided by the RCMP.

Dhami died on April 10 on Township Road 540 in Strathcona County, near the northeast edge of Edmonton. He was en route to a noise complaint call overnight when his vehicle concrete barrier.

The National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation, whose sole purpose is to help families of fallen members going through tragedy, has set up a GoFundMe for Const. Dhami with all of the proceeds going to the Dhami family.

The Foundation said this is the first time it has used GoFundMe and wasn’t sure what to expect, but it have already surpassed the initial $20,000 goal. The fundraiser will be up until May 11.

The RCMP said Dhami came from a family of community service workers. His cousin is also a police officer, and his sister is a health services worker.

Outside of his work as an officer, police said Dhami volunteered in several ways, from serving meals to the elderly to educating people on victim services supports.

Cst. Dhami was a big supporter of the Meals on Wheels program, police said, adding the family has asked, in lieu of flowers or other donations, for the members of the public to support their local Meals on Wheels program.