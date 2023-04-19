Alcohol consumption in Vancouver parks could become permanent year-round

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board will meet next week to look at expanding allowing the consumption of alcohol in certain parks and beaches.

In December 2022 the board passed a motion asking staff to report back on making alcohol in parks programs permanent and starting a pilot project for drinking on beaches.

Now, park staff are recommending the consumption of alcohol be allowed permanently year-round at 32 parks and during summer days only at 16 parks.

Staff are also proposing pilot programs for alcohol consumption at seven beaches, including Kitsilano Beach, Spanish Banks and Stanley Park’s Second Beach.

The park board commissioners will meet on Monday to discuss the projects.

The news piggybacks on last week’s announcement of Vancouver allowing alcohol consumption at six plazas all year, with a seventh from May 15 to Oct. 31.

“Time and time again we have seen that Vancouverites can be trusted to safely and responsibly enjoy alcoholic drinks in shared public spaces. We’re incredibly pleased to support the expansion of this program,” Mayor Ken Sim said in a media release.

During the summer months, people of legal drinking age will be able to crack a cold one between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., while during the winter season (Oct. 17 to May 14) the plazas will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Year-round plaza locations (May 15, 2023 to May 14, 2024):

Cambie Street and 17th Avenue (Plaza steward: Cambie Village Business Association)

Cambie Street and 18th Avenue (Cambie Village Business Association)

Granville Street and 13th Avenue (South Granville Business Improvement Association)

Granville Street and 14th Avenue (South Granville Business Improvement Association)

Lot 19, 855 West Hastings Street (Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association)

Main Street and 21st Avenue (Coco et Olive, Little Mountain Neighbourhood House, residents)

Spring/summer-only plaza location (May 15 to October 31, 2023):

Maple Street and 4th Avenue (Kitsilano West 4th Avenue Business Improvement Association)

— with files from Simon Little