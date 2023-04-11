Vancouver to allow public drinking in 6 plazas year-round, 7th for summer

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver pilot project to allow drinking in select public plazas is being expanded to allow adults to sip alcoholic beverages in six locations, year-round.

The city first implemented the pilot project on a seasonal basis in four plazas in 2020.

Council voted unanimously this week to allow the responsible consumption of alcohol in six plazas all year, along with a seventh from May 15 to Oct. 31.

“Time and time again we have seen that Vancouverites can be trusted to safely and responsibly enjoy alcoholic drinks in shared public spaces. We’re incredibly pleased to support the expansion of this program,” Mayor Ken Sim said in a media release.

“Community connection and spaces for public life are so important for our wellbeing and quality of life. Having plazas that allow alcohol consumption year-round will help make our city more vibrant while supporting local businesses.”

During the summer months, people of legal drinking age will be able to crack a cold one between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., while during the winter season (Oct. 17 to May 14) the plazas will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city says the plazas were chosen for their proximity to key amentias such as washrooms, and that temporary washrooms will be installed where access isn’t available.

While responsible consumption of alcohol will be allowed, public intoxication remains illegal.

Year-round plaza locations (May 15, 2023 to May 14, 2024):

Cambie St and 17th Ave (Plaza steward: Cambie Village Business Association)

Cambie St and 18th Ave (Cambie Village Business Association)

Granville St and 13th Ave (South Granville Business Improvement Association)

Granville St and 14th Ave (South Granville Business Improvement Association)

Lot 19, 855 West Hastings St (Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association)

Main St and 21st Ave (Coco et Olive, Little Mountain Neighbourhood House, residents)

Spring/summer only plaza location (May 15 to October 31, 2023):