1 dead following crash in Kinmount area: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

OPP say one person is dead following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday night.
According to an OPP Central Region tweet issued at 10:48 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers were investigating a fatal crash on Pinery Road just south of the village of Kinmount.
Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
More to come.
