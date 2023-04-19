1 dead following crash in Kinmount area: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say one person is dead following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday night.

According to an OPP Central Region tweet issued at 10:48 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers were investigating a fatal crash on Pinery Road just south of the village of Kinmount.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

More to come.