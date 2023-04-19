Menu

Traffic

1 dead following crash in Kinmount area: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 9:55 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person died following a crash near the village of Kinmount on April 18, 2023.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person died following a crash near the village of Kinmount on April 18, 2023. File
OPP say one person is dead following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday night.

According to an OPP Central Region tweet issued at 10:48 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers were investigating a fatal crash on Pinery Road just south of the village of Kinmount.

Read more: Vehicle fails to remain after passenger suffers life-altering injuries, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

More to come.

Fatal CrashCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPKinmountKawartha Lakes crashPinery RoadPinery Road crash
