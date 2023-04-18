Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle fails to remain after passenger falls out: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 9:57 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from a vehicle on April 16, 2023. However, the vehicle failed to remain at the scene. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from a vehicle on April 16, 2023. However, the vehicle failed to remain at the scene. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes are investigating after an individual reportedly fell out of a moving vehicle on Sunday night.

According to police, just before 9 p.m., a passenger fell from a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. OPP say the vehicle failed to remain at the incident, which occurred in the area of Eldonia Road, Centennial Park Road and County Road 48. The area is approximately eight kilometres west of the village of Kirkfield or 45 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

Read more: Woman dies in County Road 507 crash in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

Police did not provide any other details about the incident.

Trending Now

Anyone with information or video can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Advertisement
More on Crime
City of Kawartha LakesKirkfieldFailure to stopfailure to remainfall from vehicle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers