Vehicle fails to remain after passenger falls out: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes are investigating after an individual reportedly fell out of a moving vehicle on Sunday night.

According to police, just before 9 p.m., a passenger fell from a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. OPP say the vehicle failed to remain at the incident, which occurred in the area of Eldonia Road, Centennial Park Road and County Road 48. The area is approximately eight kilometres west of the village of Kirkfield or 45 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

Police did not provide any other details about the incident.

Anyone with information or video can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at khcrimestoppers.com.