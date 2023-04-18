Nearly 200 residents forced to move from Montreal long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 200 residents will soon be forced to move out of the Floralies Lachine and Floralies LaSalle.

Both residences have been under provincial trusteeship since last fall amid allegations of mistreatment.

On Tuesday, the West Island health authority confirmed that all of the residents of both homes are being relocated for safety reasons.

“We are aware of the impact that moving can have on seniors, rest assured that this decision was not taken lightly,” said Najia Hachimi-Idrissi, West Island CIUSSS Assistant CEO.

An investigation commissioned by the Quebec government last year revealed that seniors were subject to “abuse in all its forms” at both the Floralies Lachine and Floralies LaSalle.

The two privately owned residences were put under trusteeship in September 2022.

The health authority says that while the situation at both facilities has stabilized, the move is necessary to ensure the long-term well-being of residents.

“Each resident will be choosing where they would like to move,” said Hachimi-Idrissi. “They could choose obviously the West Island, (or) we know by questions from families yesterday, some would like to move in other places closer to their families.”

The health authority says both Floralies residences require important renovations to meet the needs of residents and CHSLD standards — something that can’t be done by the health authority since the buildings are privately owned.

Management of the two homes said in a statement they learnt about the move on Monday, at the same time as residents, and were shocked by the announcement.

“For many seniors, Résidences Floralies will be their last home. They are being told now that they will be uprooted, against their will, and that changes their life choices considerably.”

Patients rights advocate Paul Brunet says a move like this can have immense impacts on the vulnerable older population.

“The most capable of them are certainly shocked and their families too, not understanding what’s going on,” he said. “And incapable patients will be traumatized as hell.”

The health authority says it is prepared to carry out the move over the next four weeks, but will make sure they go at a pace suitable for each resident and their family.