Canada

Quebec extends trusteeship over Montreal senior residences guilty of abuse

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 7, 2023 5:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec investigating allegations of mistreatment and neglect at Résidences Floralies'
Quebec investigating allegations of mistreatment and neglect at Résidences Floralies

Quebec is renewing its trusteeship over the two Floralies senior residences in Montreal’s Lachine and Lasalle areas for another three months.

The government sent Global News a release on Saturday saying it was extending its guardianship over both care homes by another 90 days after it came to an end on January 1, 2023, saying it was still not fully satisfied with the care offered at both centers.

READ MORE: 4 staff fired, 6 disciplined for negligence at Montreal seniors’ homes

Back in September 2022, 20 cases of abuse or mistreatment were reported, which led to 10 staff members getting fired or disciplined.

The homes are owned by a company from France called Maisons Vivalto. A government investigation revealed violence, undertrained staff, insufficient infection control measures, dehydrated residents and more.

READ MORE: Family of patient at Floralies LaSalle long-term care facility taking action

The release says the situation has since stabilized and collaborative work is still underway with Floralies owners and staff to ensure long-term improvement and quality of care.

