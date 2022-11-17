‘A tragedy:’ Scathing report into mistreatment at 2 Montreal seniors homes

Send this page to someone via email

Neglect, mistreatment and disorganization are just some of the words used to describe the situation at two Quebec seniors residences in a scathing government-mandated report released Thursday.

“What we saw at the Floralies is unacceptable,” said Sonia Belanger, the new minister responsible for seniors, as she discussed the investigation into deplorable conditions of the Floralies Lasalle and Lachine residences.

Back in August Michel Delamarre was mandated by Quebec to look into the situation at the two residences, which are owned by a company from France called Maisons Vivalto.

By the beginning of September, the homes were put under trusteeship for 180 days, which may be extended.

In his report, Delamarre outlines deplorable conditions.

“Unfortunately we observe mistreatment in all its forms: violence and negligence on the part of certain employees, and negligence related to the deficient management of the residences,” he writes.

“It was a tragedy. It was miserable, and a lot of people did not do their job,” said patients rights advocate Paul Brunet.

Brigitte Lavoie spoke to Global News in September about the horrific conditions her sister dealt with while living at the Lasalle Floralies home.

“I’m in shock right now,” she said Thursday.

She’s outraged that the France-based owners never reached out for help when it was clear they didn’t have the capacity to provide basic care.

“Nothing was done, I don’t understand,” she said.

Belanger went out of her way to say most seniors residences in Quebec are good.

“My message today is that we will not hesitate to act in those where the health and safety of residents is neglected,” she said.

She pointed to a law passed earlier this year to fight mistreatment of seniors.

Brunet says he has lost count of how many times he’s heard governments promise change.

“I mean, I’ve heard this for the past ten years, depending of the minister who was in charge,” he said.

Belanger says the government will implement more surprise inspections, and the residence’s new management team says change has already come.

Lavoie’s sister has been moved to another care home. She advises anyone with family members at a Floralies residence to check on them frequently.