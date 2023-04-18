Menu

Fire

Suspicious early morning Saskatoon fire under police investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 2:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon fire crews respond to house fire on Avenue J South'
Saskatoon fire crews respond to house fire on Avenue J South
Saskatoon fire and emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Avenue J South on Tuesday morning.
A two-storey house in Saskatoon was on fire early Tuesday morning, and the Saskatoon Fire Department said three fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and the battalion chief responded to the blaze.

Fire was visible from the back of the building in the 900 block of Avenue J South, and the detached garage caught flame as well.

Read more: Saskatoon fire department sees record number of calls

Both buildings were vacant, and the fire was under control by 3:59 a.m.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is suspicious, and damages are estimated at $150,000.

The investigation is now being done by the Saskatoon Police Service.

