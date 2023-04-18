Menu

Health

B.C. toxic drug deaths in 2023 approach record numbers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2023 12:44 pm
B.C. marks 7th anniversary of toxic drug crisis
B.C. is marking a somber anniversary today. It has been seven years since the province declared a public health emergency over the toxic drug crisis. The latest statistics are grim -- more than 10,000 people have died since 2016 in our province from toxic drugs.
Numbers released by the BC Coroners Service show deaths from toxic, unregulated drugs have nudged record levels across the province for the second year in a row.

The coroners service says 596 lives were lost between January and March.

It says that’s the second-highest total ever recorded over the first three months of a calendar year, behind only 2022 when 599 people died.

The figures also show that 2,314 deaths due to toxic drugs occurred last year, making the annual toll the deadliest on record since a public health emergency was declared in 2016.

Read more: Parents, politicians call for care, compassion on 7th anniversary of B.C. overdose crisis

Metro Vancouver drug manufacturing and trafficking operation busted
The statement from the coroner’s service says just under 12,000 deaths have been caused by unregulated drugs in B.C. since then.

So far this year, the coroner’s service says 77 per cent of the nearly 600 victims have been men, with the majority between the ages of 30 and 59.

