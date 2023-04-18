Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Housing market downturn a top risk to Canada’s financial system, regulator says

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 18, 2023 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Real estate prices forecast to rise'
Real estate prices forecast to rise
With mortgage rates remaining stable, a Canadian real estate company is forecasting that the cost of buying a house will rise substantially this year. As Sean O’Shea reports, Toronto prices are forecast to take an especially steep climb.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A potential downturn in Canada’s housing market and adjusting to rapid increases in interest rates are among the biggest risks to Canada’s financial system this fiscal year, the country’s financial regulator said on Tuesday.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said it was ensuring that federally regulated financial institutions were alert to changing market conditions in its first annual risk outlook report for the year ending March 31, 2024.

Read more: Majority of Canadians who don’t own a home have ‘given up’: poll

“OSFI is preparing for the possibility, but not predicting, that the housing market will experience sustained weakness through 2023,” said Peter Routledge, Superintendent at OSFI.

Trending Now

The regulator also said the adjustment to higher interest rates “may not be completely smooth” and that it was intensifying monitoring of market liquidity.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Ismail Shakil)

More on Money
Interest Rateshousing marketCanada housinghome prices CanadaInterest rates CanadaBank of Canada rateOSFI
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers