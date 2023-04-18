Two vacant Winnipeg duplexes to be demolished after fire early Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of vacant duplexes on Manitoba Avenue are total losses after an early morning fire.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. They saw heavy flames and smoke. Homes on either side of the blaze were evacuated as a safety precaution, and residents sheltered on a transit bus until it was safe to return home.

Both buildings are slated for emergency demolition Tuesday, and WFPS crews expect to remain at the scene throughout the morning.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.