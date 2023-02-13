Menu

Fire

Vacant Winnipeg house a total loss after 2nd fire in weeks

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 10:39 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A vacant house is a total loss after a fire Monday morning — the second blaze at the same location in a matter of weeks.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the Victor Street house just before 5:30 a.m. and managed to get the situation under control in less than an hour.

Due to structural instability, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it ordered an emergency demolition of the building.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

Fire crews had previously visited the vacant house on Jan. 22 to tackle a similar incident.

Elderly residents react to early morning evacuation from Winnipeg apartment building

 

