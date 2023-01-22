WFPS respond to 3 fires over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

WFPS (Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service) was called to three fires over the weekend, two in vacant buildings with one requiring demolition due to severe damage.

The first one was in the 400 block of Stella Avenue close to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews were called to the vacant two-and-a-half-story home and confronted flames and smoke coming from the building. Firefighters attacked the fire from outside the building as conditions weren’t safe enough for entry.

The fire was under control by 10:13 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

However, the building is considered a complete loss and WFPS is making plans to demolish it. Crews will remain on the scene to extinguish hotspots until demolition is complete. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

View image in full screen Demolition site on Stella Ave. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

The second fire was on Grove Street close to 2 a.m. on Sunday at a vacant two-storey house in the 100 block.

Crews arrived on scene and were confronted with heavy flames and smoke coming from the building. The fire was attacked from the inside by crews and was under control by 2:24 a.m. No injuries were reported and the structure was searched for occupants.

The cause of this fire is also under investigation but no damage estimates are available at this time.

Additionally, a fire happened on Victor Street at 7:46 a.m. on Sunday but this fire was not in a vacant home.

Crews went to the fire in the 400 block of the street and saw heavy black smoke coming from the home. The fire was declared under control by six minutes after 8 a.m. after crews thought it from the inside.

Firefighters searched the home to ensure no one was inside and no injuries were reported.

This fire is also under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.