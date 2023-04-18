Menu

Fire

Local London, Ont. barber shop caught in fire that does $300K damage

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 7:35 am
London, Ont., fire crews were called to the scene of the reported structure fire at Berenice Barber Shop in the commercial plaza at 1775 Ernest Ave. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. View image in full screen
London, Ont., fire crews were called to the scene of the reported structure fire at Berenice Barber Shop in the commercial plaza at 1775 Ernest Ave. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. London Fire Department / Twitter
Damage is pegged at $300,000 in a fire that broke out in a south London, Ont. barber shop early Tuesday.

The fire at Berenice Barber Shop in the plaza at 1775 Ernest Ave. was reported at around 1 a.m.

According to a post on Twitter from the London Fire Department, the blaze was deemed under control by 1:30 a.m., though fire officials said that “damage did go beyond the unit of origin affecting both units to each side.”

Trending Now

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and fire investigators have been called in to determine the origin, cause, and circumstances of the blaze.

FireLondon OntarioLdnontFirefightersLondon Fire Departmentsouth londonDamages$300KBerenice Barber Shop
