Local London, Ont. barber shop caught in fire that does $300K damage

Damage is pegged at $300,000 in a fire that broke out in a south London, Ont. barber shop early Tuesday.
The fire at Berenice Barber Shop in the plaza at 1775 Ernest Ave. was reported at around 1 a.m.
According to a post on Twitter from the London Fire Department, the blaze was deemed under control by 1:30 a.m., though fire officials said that “damage did go beyond the unit of origin affecting both units to each side.”
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing and fire investigators have been called in to determine the origin, cause, and circumstances of the blaze.
