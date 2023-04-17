One in hospital after reported Surrey, B.C. vehicle shooting

A man is in the hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Surrey, B.C.
Mounties found the victim around 4:10 p.m. on Monday after calls came in about shots fired at a vehicle near 76th Avenue and 148th Street in the Newton neighbourhood.
In a brief statement, Surrey RCMP said a white van is believed to have fled the scene.
Investigators are still determining whether a vehicle fire found nearby at 69th Avenue and 147th Street is connected to the shooting.
“Officers are in the area and will conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information,” Surrey RCMP wrote.
“The investigation is still in its early stages and police are working to determine a possible motive.”
More to come…
- Derek Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing: ‘No one is above the law’
- Quebec man gets 13 years for role in kidnapping of New York couple
- Ottawa cops charge PMO paint protester; group IDs her as topless Junos stage crasher
- Police seek Ontario offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant for breach of conditions
Comments