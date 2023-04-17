Menu

Share

Share

Crime

One in hospital after reported Surrey, B.C. vehicle shooting

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 9:33 pm
Surrey RCMP officers respond to reports of a shooting near 76th Avenue and 148th Street on Mon. April 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP officers respond to reports of a shooting near 76th Avenue and 148th Street on Mon. April 17, 2023. Credit: Shane MacKichan
A man is in the hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties found the victim around 4:10 p.m. on Monday after calls came in about shots fired at a vehicle near 76th Avenue and 148th Street in the Newton neighbourhood.

In a brief statement, Surrey RCMP said a white van is believed to have fled the scene.

Investigators are still determining whether a vehicle fire found nearby at 69th Avenue and 147th Street is connected to the shooting.

A burned vehicle is seen near 147th Street and 69th Avenue shortly after RCMP received reports of shots fired at a vehicle near 76th Avenue and 148th Street in Surrey, B.C. on Mon. April 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A burned vehicle is seen near 147th Street and 69th Avenue shortly after RCMP received reports of shots fired at a vehicle near 76th Avenue and 148th Street in Surrey, B.C. on Mon. April 17, 2023. Credit: Shane MacKichan

Read more: Suspect charged in connection with fatal Surrey bus stabbing of teen Ethan Bespflug

“Officers are in the area and will conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information,” Surrey RCMP wrote.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and police are working to determine a possible motive.”

More to come…

Click to play video: 'What will the RCMP do to increase public safety in Surrey?'
What will the RCMP do to increase public safety in Surrey?

 

