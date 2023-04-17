Assault at downtown Edmonton mall sends man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after an alleged assault at City Centre Mall sent a man to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers were called to the mall in downtown Edmonton and were told there had been “an altercation” where one man was assaulted with a weapon, police said.

The suspect was not found and the victim was sent to hospital, though police could not say what injuries he had.

According to police, the investigation is still in early stages and more information will be provided when available.

More to come…