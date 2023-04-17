Menu

Crime

Assault at downtown Edmonton mall sends man to hospital

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted April 17, 2023 5:34 pm
FILE: City Centre mall in downtown Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
FILE: City Centre mall in downtown Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Global News
Edmonton police are investigating after an alleged assault at City Centre Mall sent a man to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers were called to the mall in downtown Edmonton and were told there had been “an altercation” where one man was assaulted with a weapon, police said.

Read more: Man killed in downtown Edmonton alley Friday, police seek witnesses who saw fight

The suspect was not found and the victim was sent to hospital, though police could not say what injuries he had.

According to police, the investigation is still in early stages and more information will be provided when available.

More to come…

Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeDowntown EdmontonEdmonton AssaultCity Centre MallDowntown Edmonton crimeEdmonton City Centre Mall
