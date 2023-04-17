Assault at downtown Edmonton mall sends man to hospital

Edmonton police are investigating after an alleged assault at City Centre Mall sent a man to the hospital Monday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., officers were called to the mall in downtown Edmonton and were told there had been “an altercation” where one man was assaulted with a weapon, police said.
The suspect was not found and the victim was sent to hospital, though police could not say what injuries he had.
Trending Now
According to police, the investigation is still in early stages and more information will be provided when available.
More to come…
More on Crime
- Ottawa cops charge PMO paint protester; group IDs her as topless Junos stage crasher
- Quebec man gets 13 years for role in kidnapping of New York couple
- Police seek Ontario offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant for breach of conditions
- Alabama birthday party shooting kills at least 4 people, many hurt
Comments