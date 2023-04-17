Calgary police deem Spruce Cliff deaths a case of murder-suicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have identified the two people found dead Saturday evening in Spruce Cliff, near the Shaganappi golf course.

Police believe the deaths were a case of murder-suicide.

Investigators continue to search for more people who may have more information about the events that led to their deaths.

At around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, several bystanders located a deceased woman and called police to the 0-100 block of Spruce Place S.W.

“As first responders were assessing the situation, a man jumped from an upper-level balcony. He was declared deceased on scene,” police said in a statement.

An autopsy confirmed 69-year-old Joanne Suk-Wah Tse’s death was the result of homicide.

The man located at the scene was identified as 61-year-old De Lin Tang.

CPS Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson confirmed Tse and Tang’s injuries: “blunt force trauma from the fall.”

Gregson confirmed Tse’s hands and feet were bound.

“The information that we have right now is he either threw her or pushed her over the balcony,” Gregson said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The information that we have right now is he either threw her or pushed her over the balcony," Gregson said.

The staff sergeant said the investigators noticed Tang’s vehicle was not on the scene and wondered how he arrived at the apartment building.

“So it just leaves that question, where is it? How did he get there? And maybe somebody that has that vehicle can answer some of those questions for us.”

Police are seeking Tang’s vehicle: a white, 2023 Subaru Outback with Alberta licence plate CRN0008.

“This event was domestic in nature, however, we believe this was a new relationship and we are still trying to determine the nature of the relationship and the events that led up to this tragic outcome. Our condolences go out to the family and friends who have been impacted,” said CPS Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson.

Investigators hope anyone with information about the two people, their movements or their relationship will come forward.

Information can be given to police by calling 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.