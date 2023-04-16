2 people found dead near Calgary’s Shaganappi Point golf course: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the deaths of two people Saturday evening near the Shaganappi golf course in Calgary.

CPS confirmed to Global News that the deaths are being treated as homicides and an investigation is underway.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police were called to a medical collapse in the 0-100 block of Spruce Place S.W. where one person was found dead. While assessing the situation, police found another dead body.

Police said that, while the incident happened in a public area, there is no risk to the public. There are supports available to anyone who witnessed the incident, including the Victim Assistance Support Team, a free service for victims of crime or tragedy. VAST can be reached at 403-428-8398.

Anyone with any information can contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org.