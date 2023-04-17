Police seek to locate 13-year-old girl reported missing in Oshawa

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl reported missing in Oshawa last month.
Durham Regional Police are looking for 13-year-old Azrielle, who was last seen on March 24, at around 2 p.m. in the Colborne Street East and Mary Street North area.
“There are concerns for her well being,” police said.
Officers said the girl is five-feet-four-inches tall, with a slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
