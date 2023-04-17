Menu

Crime

Police seek to locate 13-year-old girl reported missing in Oshawa

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 12:36 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl reported missing in Oshawa last month.

Durham Regional Police are looking for 13-year-old Azrielle, who was last seen on March 24, at around 2 p.m. in the Colborne Street East and Mary Street North area.

Read more: 2 facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine seized in Oshawa residence: police

“There are concerns for her well being,” police said.

Officers said the girl is five-feet-four-inches tall, with a slim build.

Police are searching for 13-year-old Azrielle who was reported missing in Oshawa in March.
Police are searching for 13-year-old Azrielle who was reported missing in Oshawa in March. DRPS / Handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

