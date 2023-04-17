Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man gets 13 years for role in kidnapping of New York couple

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 11:33 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec man on trial for kidnapping American couple'
Quebec man on trial for kidnapping American couple
WATCH: The trial has begun at the Montreal courthouse for a man accused of kidnapping an American couple in 2020. He is one of five people charged in a case spanning several jurisdictions. Global's Phil Carpenter reports – Jan 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec man found guilty in the 2020 kidnapping of a couple from Upstate New York has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Superior Court Justice Michel Pennou delivered the sentence for Gary Arnold Monday in a Montreal courtroom, adding that when time served is considered, the accused will spend nine years, two months and six days in prison.

Read more: New York woman kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in 2020 testifies about ordeal

The Crown was seeking a 17-year sentence for Arnold, who was found guilty by a jury in February of five charges, including kidnapping, extortion and conspiracy to kidnap.

Arnold’s trial heard he was part of a plot to abduct James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y., in connection with what the Crown says was a botched drug deal involving their grandson.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020

The defence had been seeking 10 years in prison for Arnold, who argued during his trial that he had acted under threats and did not know anything about a kidnap plot.

Trending Now

The Crown says the couple in their 70s were kidnapped as leverage by a group of men who wanted to recover 50 kilograms of cocaine or $3.5 million cash, after their grandson had been arrested in Vermont six days earlier with the drugs.

Read more: Officer testifies in case of New York couple kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec

The Helms were taken from their home, smuggled into Canada and held at a cottage in Magog, Que., for two days before they were rescued unharmed by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit on Sept. 29, 2020.

More on Crime
AbductionExtortionGary ArnoldJames HelmSandra HelmAmerican couple kidnappedCross-border kidnappingMoira coupleNew York couple kidnappingGary Arnold sentenceQuebec NY kidnapping
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers