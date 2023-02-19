Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020

A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020.
James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.
The Crown has said the couple were kidnapped as leverage in a bid to recover 50 kilograms of cocaine, $3.5 million cash or their grandson, who had been arrested in Vermont six days earlier.
Gary Arnold testified at his trial that he had acted under threats against his life and his family, did not know anything about a plot and had never met any member of the Helm family.
The 54-year-old also testified he elected to do what he was told instead of going to authorities.
Jurors returned guilty verdicts on five charges including kidnapping, extortion and conspiracy to kidnap involving the couple.
