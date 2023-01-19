Menu

Crime

Quebec man charged with kidnapping U.S. couple in 2020 to testify at his own trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2023 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec man on trial for kidnapping American couple'
Quebec man on trial for kidnapping American couple
The trial has begun at the Montreal courthouse for a man accused of kidnapping an American couple in 2020. He is one of five people charged in a case spanning several jurisdictions. Global's Phil Carpenter reports – Jan 11, 2023

A Quebec man charged in the case of a couple from Upstate New York who were kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in September 2020 will testify in his own defence.

Defence lawyer John T. Pepper Jr. told the jury in an opening statement that Gary Arnold is expected to take the stand Thursday.

Arnold faces seven charges including kidnapping, unlawful confinement, extortion and conspiracy.

The Crown says that Sandra and James Helm of Moira, N.Y., were taken on Sept. 27, 2020 over a drug debt owed by their grandson, Mackenzie, who had been arrested by U.S. authorities six days prior in possession of 50 kilograms of cocaine.

The couple was freed two days later from a chalet in Magog, Que. by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit.

The defence lawyer said Arnold will provide an explanation of what happened during the kidnapping and the accused will testify about being “forced” to take part in the event.

The Crown concluded its case on Tuesday against the 54-year-old from Godmanchester, Que., after testimony from the victims and a relative as well as a wealth of wiretap and cellular data.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

