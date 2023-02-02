Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Final arguments at trial of Quebec man accused in abduction of elderly U.S. couple

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2023 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec man on trial for kidnapping American couple'
Quebec man on trial for kidnapping American couple
The trial has begun at the Montreal courthouse for a man accused of kidnapping an American couple in 2020. He is one of five people charged in a case spanning several jurisdictions. Global's Phil Carpenter reports – Jan 11, 2023

Closing arguments are underway at the trial of a Quebec man charged in connection with the kidnapping of a couple from Upstate New York who were smuggled into the province and held captive.

Gary Arnold has told the jury that he was threatened by a man known simply as “Big” to do various jobs in September 2020, but he says he never met the kidnapping victims and knew nothing of the plot.

Arnold’s lawyer, John T. Pepper, insisted Thursday his client feared for the safety of his family and followed orders due to threats, suggesting to jurors the Crown did not prove his client knew anything about the abduction.

Trending Now

Read more: Quebec man accused of kidnapping U.S. couple in 2020 says he acted under threats

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

Arnold faces seven charges, including kidnapping, unlawful confinement, extortion and conspiracy, stemming from the abduction of James and Sandra Helm on Sept. 27, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial heard the couple were kidnapped and brought into Quebec by boat before being taken to a cottage in Magog, Que., about 125 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The Crown has said the couple, who were freed two days later, were kidnapped as leverage in a bid to recover 50 kilograms of cocaine or $3.5 million cash from their grandson.

AbductionQuebec CrimeUpstate New YorkQuebec kidnappingMagogGary ArnoldAmerican couple kidnappedJames HelmGary Arnold trialSandra HelmAmerican couple kidnapped in Quebec
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers