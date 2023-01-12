Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officer testifies in case of New York couple kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2023 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec man on trial for kidnapping American couple'
Quebec man on trial for kidnapping American couple
The trial has begun at the Montreal courthouse for a man accused of kidnapping an American couple in 2020. He is one of five people charged in a case spanning several jurisdictions. Global's Phil Carpenter reports.

A Quebec police officer told a trial Thursday that a couple from Upstate New York were kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in 2020 because of a drug deal involving their grandson.

Investigator Guillaume Poirier is on the stand in the trial of Gary Arnold, a Quebec man facing seven charges in an alleged conspiracy to abduct James and Sandra Helm.

The couple in their 70s were taken from their home in Moira, N.Y., on Sept. 27, 2020, and discovered by police two days later in Magog, Que., about 125 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Read more: Quebec man on trial for 2020 kidnapping of American couple

Read next: ‘Shock, sadness, anger’: Another N.S. woman dies after 7-hour ER wait, family says

Poirier says that six days before their abduction, the couple’s grandson, Mackenzie Helm, was arrested in the United States by the Drug Enforcement Administration with 50 kilograms of cocaine on him.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says the couple’s son Michael discovered that his parents were missing and was contacted by people using Quebec-based phone numbers seeking a ransom in exchange for their release.

Poirier says police used cellphone records to track the source of the ransom calls and to retrace the route used to smuggle the couple into Quebec.

James and Sandra Helm were transported by boat into Quebec through the First Nations territory of Akwesasne before they were taken to a chalet in Magog, where they were freed after two days by a provincial police tactical unit.

New YorkKidnappingDrug DealAkwesasneDrug Enforcement AdministrationUpstate New YorkMagogJames and Sandra Helm abduction
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers