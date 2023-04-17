Man charged after weekend stabbing in Dartmouth parking lot: Halifax police

A 19-year-old has been charged following a weekend stabbing in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the parking lot of the Best Western hotel on Spectacle Lake Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday.
A 43-year old man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, Kyle Colp, was arrested in the area shortly after the incident.
Colp was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday to face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.
