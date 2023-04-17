Menu

Canada

Man charged after weekend stabbing in Dartmouth parking lot: Halifax police

By Sam Farley Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 11:37 am
Global News Morning Halifax: April 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
A 19-year-old has been charged following a weekend stabbing in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the parking lot of the Best Western hotel on Spectacle Lake Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday.

A 43-year old man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Halifax police investigating after stabbing at Dartmouth hotel sends one to hospital

The suspect, Kyle Colp, was arrested in the area shortly after the incident.

Colp was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday to face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

