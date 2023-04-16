Halifax police investigating after stabbing at Dartmouth hotel sends one to hospital

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man is in hospital after an early morning stabbing at a Dartmouth hotel.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Best Western just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police respond to stabbing at Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth

Police say the investigation is in the early stages, with limited details available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.