Halifax police investigating after stabbing at Dartmouth hotel sends one to hospital

One man is in hospital after an early morning stabbing at a Dartmouth hotel.
Police were called to the parking lot of the Best Western just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is in the early stages, with limited details available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.
