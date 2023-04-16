Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police investigating after stabbing at Dartmouth hotel sends one to hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2023 8:40 am
Police were called to the parking lot of a Best Western in Dartmouth just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Police were called to the parking lot of a Best Western in Dartmouth just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man is in hospital after an early morning stabbing at a Dartmouth hotel.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Best Western just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police respond to stabbing at Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth

Police say the investigation is in the early stages, with limited details available.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Halifax Regional Policehalifax policeDartmouth stabbingStabbing in Dartmouthstabbing dartmouthbest western dartmouth stabbingdartmouth stabbing best western
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers