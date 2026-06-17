Proposed Saskatoon bylaw aims to address safety concerns on city buses

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Changes aimed at addressing safety concerns on Saskatoon city buses could be on the way.

A proposed new bylaw would crack down on fare evasion and disruptive passengers, even banning the most prolific offenders.

The changes come as the city works in addressing safety concerns and falling ridership ahead of the launch of bus rapid transit.

It also comes as many riders say they don’t feel safe taking the bus.

“People do drugs on the bus. I was on the bus, and a couple of people were literally smoking out of a pipe, on the bus,” said Isabel Haining.

Mary Fedun, who has been riding the bus for four decades, said the same.

“I don’t appreciate getting on the bus and the first thing I see are drugs,” said Fadun.

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A new city report notes a nearly seven per cent drop in ridership in 2025.

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Safety is cited as one of the main reasons.

New rules would mean both indefinite and definite bans.

The timing is notable as Saskatoon redesigns its transit network ahead of the launch of bus rapid transit in 2028.

Fadun is pleased the transit policing program has already been approved and that there’s now work being done on the proposed bylaw to go with it.

“These officers that are going to be coming, it is a relief knowing that. But I am anxious to see how they will enforce,” said Fadun.

The bylaw would also crack down on those who don’t pay.

3:50 Public transit campaign underway to enhance rider and staff safety on buses

The report shows fare revenue declined significantly, in part because of another uptick in fare evasion.

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The new bylaw could require passengers to show proof of payment, if they are asked to do so.

The Amalgamated Transit Union is hopeful this and concerns around safety will be addressed before the launch of Bus Rapid Transit.

“The city and the province are investing $250 million into a system to move people within Saskatoon, and if you don’t make it attractive, reliable, and convenient, they’re not going to ride it,” said Darcy Pederson with Amalgamated Transit Union, local 615 in Saskatoon.

City council will consider the proposed bylaw in July.