Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police announce arrest of men accused of trafficking 15-year-old girls in Toronto condo

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2023 2:23 pm
Sebastian "SB" Lucchesi, 19 (left), and Kye Lucchesi, 19, face multiple charges in a child sex trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Sebastian "SB" Lucchesi, 19 (left), and Kye Lucchesi, 19, face multiple charges in a child sex trafficking investigation. TPS / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say two brothers have been arrested as part of a child sex trafficking investigation.

Investigators believed a 15-year-old girl was recruited and brought into the sex trade in Toronto. Police said officers from Toronto and Durham were involved in the investigation.

Police said that, over four days, the girl was trafficked in a short-term Toronto rental condominium. The money paid during those four days as a result of the sex trafficking was given to two wanted men, police said.

As part of the investigation, Toronto police said they rescued the girl from the condominium.

Read more: 3 men arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation, Toronto police say

Investigators said a separate, similar incident took place.

Story continues below advertisement

“Another 15-year-old girl from Toronto was procured into the sex trade for the material benefit of one of the accused person,” Toronto police said, saying the reported offence took place in October.

“Police rescued the girl at a short-term condominium rental.”

Officers alleged that one of the men assaulted the girl in November.

In February, an arrest warrant was issued Sebastian “SB” Lucchesi, a 19-year-old.

More on Crime

He was arrested on April 6 and faces a range of charges that include publishing images without consent, two counts of transmitting child pornography and one count of trafficking persons under 18 years old by recruiting.

Read more: 15-year-old girl rescued from sex ring operating in Toronto condo, suspect sought: police

Previously, in November, his 19-year-old brother Kye Lucchesi was also arrested.

Trending Now

His charges include procuring persons under 18 years old, advertising another person’s sexual services and one count of material benefit from sexual services provided by someone under 18.

Toronto police said investigators were concerned there could be more victims and released images of the two accused men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '64 Mexicans rescued from Ontario human labour trafficking ring'
64 Mexicans rescued from Ontario human labour trafficking ring
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSDurham Regional PoliceGTAHuman TraffickingGreater Toronto Areasex traffickingToronto Human Trafficking
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers