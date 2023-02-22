Menu

Crime

15-year-old girl rescued from sex ring operating in Toronto condo, suspect sought: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 2:11 pm
Sebastian Lucchesi, 19.
Sebastian Lucchesi, 19. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police say a 15-year-old girl was “rescued” by officers from a sex trade ring operating out of a short-term condo rental.

Police said on Nov. 22, 2022, the force’s human trafficking unit began investigating child sex trafficking in the Bay and Wellesley streets area.

Investigators allege that a teen girl from the Greater Toronto Area was recruited and brought into Toronto to work in the sex trade.

Over four days, police allege the teen was sex trafficked out of a short-term condo in the area.

Ontario's human trafficking force has helped 61 victims since late 2021

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The suspect allegedly took all the money obtained during the sex trafficking, investigators said.

“During the investigation, police rescued the girl from the short-term condominium rental,” police said.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 19-year-old Sebastian “SB” Lucchessi.

Lucchessi is wanted for trafficking a person under the age of 18 by recruiting, exercising control, and trafficking them for financial benefit, making and transmitting child pornography, among other charges.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build, and often wears a dark green “Moose Knuckle” jacket.

Toronto PoliceTorontoHuman Traffickingsex tradeToronto Human TraffickingToronto sex tradeSebastian "SB" LucchessiSebastian Lucchessi
