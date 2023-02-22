15-year-old girl rescued from sex ring operating in Toronto condo, suspect sought: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a 15-year-old girl was “rescued” by officers from a sex trade ring operating out of a short-term condo rental.

Police said on Nov. 22, 2022, the force’s human trafficking unit began investigating child sex trafficking in the Bay and Wellesley streets area.

Investigators allege that a teen girl from the Greater Toronto Area was recruited and brought into Toronto to work in the sex trade.

Over four days, police allege the teen was sex trafficked out of a short-term condo in the area.

The suspect allegedly took all the money obtained during the sex trafficking, investigators said.

Story continues below advertisement

“During the investigation, police rescued the girl from the short-term condominium rental,” police said.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 19-year-old Sebastian “SB” Lucchessi.

Lucchessi is wanted for trafficking a person under the age of 18 by recruiting, exercising control, and trafficking them for financial benefit, making and transmitting child pornography, among other charges.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build, and often wears a dark green “Moose Knuckle” jacket.