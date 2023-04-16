Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in southeast Calgary on Saturday afternoon after losing control of the bike.

Calgary police said the rider was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but died from the injuries.

A collision reconstruction unit was investigating the scene.

This is the second fatal motorcycle crash in the city this year. The first happened just over two weeks ago after a rider lost control and crashed on Macleod Trail.