Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision in southeast Calgary

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 16, 2023 11:49 am
Police vehicles are shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in southeast Calgary on Saturday afternoon after losing control of the bike.

Calgary police said the rider was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but died from the injuries.

Read more: Fatal motorcycle crash closes Macleod Trail in Calgary

A collision reconstruction unit was investigating the scene.

Trending Now

This is the second fatal motorcycle crash in the city this year. The first happened just over two weeks ago after a rider lost control and crashed on Macleod Trail.

More on Canada
Calgary Police ServiceFatal CollisionCalgary TrafficMotorcycle CrashMotorcycle CollisionFatal motorcycle collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers