Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision in southeast Calgary

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in southeast Calgary on Saturday afternoon after losing control of the bike.
Calgary police said the rider was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but died from the injuries.
A collision reconstruction unit was investigating the scene.
This is the second fatal motorcycle crash in the city this year. The first happened just over two weeks ago after a rider lost control and crashed on Macleod Trail.
