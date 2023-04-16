Menu

Crime

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Toronto hit-and-run

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2023 9:45 am
Police, fire and paramedic officials were all called to the scene of the reported hit-and-run in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police, fire and paramedic officials were all called to the scene of the reported hit-and-run in Toronto. Global News
A woman is in life-threatening condition after police say a driver struck her and fled the scene in Toronto on Sunday morning.

Toronto police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of Bloor Street and Aberfoyle Crescent around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters, police and paramedics all attended the scene.

Police said that the driver fled the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital unconscious but breathing.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the woman was in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

