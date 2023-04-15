Menu

Crime

Man injured in early morning stabbing in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 10:03 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed overnight in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas and Chestnut streets at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday morning after receiving reports a man had been stabbed.

Read more: Stabbing reported at Toronto mall sends 1 to hospital

When they arrived, police reportedly found the man suffering from a single stab wound.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet posted by Toronto police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

