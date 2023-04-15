Man injured in early morning stabbing in Toronto

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed overnight in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas and Chestnut streets at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday morning after receiving reports a man had been stabbed.
When they arrived, police reportedly found the man suffering from a single stab wound.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet posted by Toronto police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
More on Crime
- Leonard Dyck’s family says ‘there’s still a hole’ 4 years after B.C. manhunt for killers
- Chemical attacks on Iranian school girls on the rise
- ‘My best little buddy’: Family of 17-year-old stabbed and killed on Surrey bus speak out
- Ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s sex assault case in Quebec has a trial date
Comments