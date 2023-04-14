Kelowna, B.C. man charged with possession of child pornography, again

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C.’s., relatively new team of child exploitation investigators has been busy in recent weeks executing warrants and making at least one arrest of an offender with whom they’re already familiar.

In a press release distributed Friday, RCMP said its Integrated Child Exploitation Unit executed multiple search warrants at several locations in relation to concerns about people in the community possessing child sexual abuse materials.

A forensic search of the seized devices will be conducted and ultimately submitted with charge requests to the BC Prosecution Service.

In the latest case, RCMP said a 23-year-old Kelowna resident and known repeat offender was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

“This offender was convicted of the same offence earlier this year and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance scheduled for April 20. The effective enforcement action by the Kelowna ICE Unit highlights our commitment to investigate, arrest, and charge individuals who choose to victimize children.” Cpl. James Jenkins with Kelowna RCMP ICE, said in a press release.

“Our team of experienced investigators has the tools to combat these hideous offences. These offenders may think they can hide behind their computers, however, our team is dedicated and well-equipped to oust these criminals from their perceived anonymity. Our message to the offenders of these hideous crimes is clear, STOP.”

If you have information about a child being exploited for a sexual purpose, visit www.cybertip.ca or call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.