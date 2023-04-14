Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Strumbellas, drone show part of free concert in Kitchener in May

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 5:28 pm
The Strumbellas perform at the 2017 Juno awards show in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Strumbellas perform at the 2017 Juno awards show in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alt-country hitmakers the Strumbellas will be on the bill at a free concert in Kitchener next month as part of a week-long series of free events put on by Grand River Hospital.

The events, which are part of GRH’s Care Never Stops Campaign, are to recognize the community for donations to the fundraising effort and to thank hospital staff for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Plans continue to develop for new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo

“You know, COVID sucked and we need to have some fun. And so that’s one of our primary drivers,” said Paul McIntyre Royston, who chairs the Grand River Hospital Foundation.

Grand River’s DJ Shub, and the Ian Richards Project from Toronto are among the other acts that will appear at May 27 concert, which will be held in the Manulife parking lot next to the hospital. The event will also feature a drone show.

Story continues below advertisement

“Two hundred drones are going to launch from there,” McIntyre Royston said. “Each care area is going to be represented in the sky, and I’ve seen the mock-ups and it’s going to be pretty fun.”

McIntyre Royston says the celebration is also another sign of a return to normalcy after COVID-19.

“You know how before COVID things used to happen more? I guess it’s this idea of a rally,” McIntyre Royston said.

“It is about engaging people to think about giving to the hospital. But ultimately it’s about celebrating that we do live in an incredible community and we have these tailgate spots.”

Click to play video: 'Strumbellas frontman Simon Ward donates Lego figurine collection to library in Lindsay'
Strumbellas frontman Simon Ward donates Lego figurine collection to library in Lindsay

The rally will be the culmination of a week of events the hospital has planned between May 22 and May 28.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re doing two murals. We’re doing one for health-care workers at the KW Campus on King Street and one at the Freeport campus and just going to be inviting the public out to see them,” he said.

“It’s just basically an appreciation for both caregivers and the COVID experience.”

Read more: Kitchener hospital to get new MRI machine after successful $10M fundraising campaign

There will also be an event celebrating those who work the graveyard shift at the hospital. McIntyre Royston also dropped hints about the hospital receiving its biggest donation ever.

More on Canada

“I can’t tell you more about that but it will happen during that week,” he promised.

The week is also the culmination of the Care Never Stops campaign, which has raised $232 million of a $258-million goal since it launched in April 2020.

The money has gone towards a number of initiatives at the hospital.

“It’s funded tons and tons of COVID expenses but some of the other big ones are our new MRI,” McIntyre Royston said.

“We are fundraising for a new PAT CT… sort of a $10-million subgoal of that overall project.” McIntyre Royston added the new scanner will be the only one of its kind in the regional health network.

Advertisement
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterlooGrand River HospitalGRHGrand River Hospital FoundationKitchener eventWaterloo eventFree event KitchenerStrumbellas KitchenerStrumbellas Kitchener free concert
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers