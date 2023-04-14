Winnipeg couple collects record $60 million lotto win

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg couple will be able to live out their retirement in style after winning the province’s all-time biggest jackpot from a ticket purchased at retail.

Randy and Janice Glays collected a cheque for a whopping $60 million Friday, their winnings from the March 31 Lotto Max draw.

The Glays’ winnings match a previous $60 million windfall by a Manitoban in January 2021, but that ticket was obtained online, while Randy bought his winning ticket from the Superstore on St. Anne’s Road.

The couple, married for 45 years, are known for their volunteer work in the community, with Randy notably playing Santa Claus each Christmas at a local restaurant.

At an announcement Friday, they described themselves as regular people, who until this point have struggled financially and have worried about the rising cost of gas and groceries.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re like almost every person living paycheque to paycheque … So this is just phenomenal.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're like almost every person living paycheque to paycheque … So this is just phenomenal."

“We want to live a normal life as much as possible,” Janice said.

“You always dream about what you want to do. … Randy wants to go to Vegas and have a beer.”

The pair say they’re moving out of an apartment and into a home soon, and intend to share the winnings with their son and grandchildren — and they want to do it the smart way.

“We have reached out to lawyers and financial people, and we’re going to be guided the correct way. This is so overwhelming, that if we didn’t have that, it would be more scary than it is right now.”

“This is a generational winning, because it will continue down,” Janice said.

Despite the windfall, Randy joked that he’s still buying lottery tickets.

“I won once,” he said. “I can try it for twice.”