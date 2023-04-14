Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Winnipeg couple collects record $60 million lotto win

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 2:17 pm
Lottery winners Randy and Janice Glays. View image in full screen
Lottery winners Randy and Janice Glays. Josh Arason / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg couple will be able to live out their retirement in style after winning the province’s all-time biggest jackpot from a ticket purchased at retail.

Randy and Janice Glays collected a cheque for a whopping $60 million Friday, their winnings from the March 31 Lotto Max draw.

The Glays’ winnings match a previous $60 million windfall by a Manitoban in January 2021, but that ticket was obtained online, while Randy bought his winning ticket from the Superstore on St. Anne’s Road.

The couple, married for 45 years, are known for their volunteer work in the community, with Randy notably playing Santa Claus each Christmas at a local restaurant.

At an announcement Friday, they described themselves as regular people, who until this point have struggled financially and have worried about the rising cost of gas and groceries.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re like almost every person living paycheque to paycheque … So this is just phenomenal.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're like almost every person living paycheque to paycheque … So this is just phenomenal."

“We want to live a normal life as much as possible,” Janice said.

“You always dream about what you want to do. … Randy wants to go to Vegas and have a beer.”

Read more: ‘I was in total disbelief’: Winnipeg woman $1 million richer after lotto win

The pair say they’re moving out of an apartment and into a home soon, and intend to share the winnings with their son and grandchildren — and they want to do it the smart way.

Trending Now

“We have reached out to lawyers and financial people, and we’re going to be guided the correct way. This is so overwhelming, that if we didn’t have that, it would be more scary than it is right now.”

“This is a generational winning, because it will continue down,” Janice said.

Despite the windfall, Randy joked that he’s still buying lottery tickets.

“I won once,” he said. “I can try it for twice.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba man finds $20 M forgotten lotto ticket in his pocket'
Manitoba man finds $20 M forgotten lotto ticket in his pocket
Lotto MaxLottery WinnerManitoba Liquor and LotteriesWestern Canada Lottery Corporationwinning ticketLotto winners60 million win
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers