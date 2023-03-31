‘I was in total disbelief’: Winnipeg woman $1 million richer after lotto win

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg woman is $1 million richer, thanks to a Lotto 6-49 ticket she picked up at a Corydon Avenue 7-11 store.

Barbara Archer’s ticket, which she bought the day before the March 18 draw, matched the winning gold ball draw number exactly.

Archer said her husband was checking tickets at home the day after the draw when he discovered the win.

“I was in total disbelief,” she said. “It feels so surreal.”

Archer says she intends to use her new fortune to pay off debts and invest for the future.

The next 6-49 draw takes place Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement