Money

‘I was in total disbelief’: Winnipeg woman $1 million richer after lotto win

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 12:57 pm
Lottery winner Barbara Archer. View image in full screen
Lottery winner Barbara Archer. Western Canada Lottery Corporation
A Winnipeg woman is $1 million richer, thanks to a Lotto 6-49 ticket she picked up at a Corydon Avenue 7-11 store.

Barbara Archer’s ticket, which she bought the day before the March 18 draw, matched the winning gold ball draw number exactly.

Read more: Winnipeg man takes home $1 million in 6/49 lotto win

Archer said her husband was checking tickets at home the day after the draw when he discovered the win.

“I was in total disbelief,” she said. “It feels so surreal.”

Archer says she intends to use her new fortune to pay off debts and invest for the future.

The next 6-49 draw takes place Saturday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

