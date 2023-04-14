Suspects sought after violent home invasion in Pickering, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for information after a violent home invasion was reported in Pickering, Ont.

Durham regional police said on Friday, at around 12:45 a.m., officers received a report of a home invasion in the Dragonfly Avenue and Sapphire Drive area.

Police said five male suspects broke into a residence and assaulted a young male.

According to police, the suspects also stole items before fleeing on foot to a light-coloured vehicle in the area.

Officers said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Police are searching for five suspects ranging in age from 17 to 22. They were all seen wearing ski masks and various colours of hooded sweatshirts.

Officers said one of the suspects had a medium build and was six feet tall. He had Afro-style hair and was wearing sunglasses with gold trim and a navy hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.