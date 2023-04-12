Whitby restaurant owner facing 13 additional charges in sexual assault investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A restaurant owner is facing 13 additional charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Durham Region, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in January, officers began an investigation into James Chatterpaul, the owner of Chatterpaul’s restaurant located on Brock Street North in Whitby.

Police said a victim “had come forward with allegations of a sexual nature.”

Officers said the victim alleged that Chatterpaul touched them inappropriately in the workplace.

Chatterpaul was charged with sexual assault.

“From January to March 2023, four victims came forward with allegations of a sexual nature against Chatterpaul, resulting in seven charges of sexual assault,” police said in a news release.

According to police, an additional six victims have since come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Chatterpaul, dating between 2002 and 2018.

Officers said some of the victims were part of various high school and college co-op programs and completed their program at restaurants where Chatterpaul was employed in Durham Region.

Police said Chatterpaul, 55, has now been charged with nine counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

He was released on an undertaking.

Police said Chatterpaul often goes by the name of Chef Chad or Chad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.