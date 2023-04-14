Ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s sex assault case in Quebec has a trial date

Send this page to someone via email

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will stand trial in Quebec on sexual assault charges in June 2024.

Nygard, 81, did not appear in Quebec court Friday when the dates were set for the trial that will run from June 10 to June 18 and be heard by a judge alone.

He faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in connection with incidents that allegedly took place in Quebec between Nov. 1, 1997, and Nov. 15, 1998, and involve one alleged victim.

The founder of the defunct global women’s clothing company, Nygard International, is detained in Toronto, where he is due to face trial on similar charges in September.

Nygard is scheduled to return to a Quebec court on April 4, 2024, for a hearing to determine whether certain records he holds about his alleged victim can be admitted as evidence in the trial.

He is also scheduled to appear in a Manitoba court later this month as he appeals an extradition order to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.