Canada

Ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s sex assault case in Quebec has a trial date

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2023 11:45 am
Canadian ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown in this courtroom sketch in Toronto on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould. View image in full screen
Canadian ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown in this courtroom sketch in Toronto on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould. DPi
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will stand trial in Quebec on sexual assault charges in June 2024.

Nygard, 81, did not appear in Quebec court Friday when the dates were set for the trial that will run from June 10 to June 18 and be heard by a judge alone.

He faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in connection with incidents that allegedly took place in Quebec between Nov. 1, 1997, and Nov. 15, 1998, and involve one alleged victim.

Read more: Fashion mogul Peter Nygard appears virtually before Quebec judge on sex charges

The founder of the defunct global women’s clothing company, Nygard International, is detained in Toronto, where he is due to face trial on similar charges in September.

Story continues below advertisement

Nygard is scheduled to return to a Quebec court on April 4, 2024, for a hearing to determine whether certain records he holds about his alleged victim can be admitted as evidence in the trial.

Trending Now

He is also scheduled to appear in a Manitoba court later this month as he appeals an extradition order to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Click to play video: 'Review will look at decision to not lay charges against fashion mogul Nygard in Manitoba'
Review will look at decision to not lay charges against fashion mogul Nygard in Manitoba
© 2023 The Canadian Press

