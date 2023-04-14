Menu

Crime

Arrest warrants issued for suspect in downtown Calgary shooting

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Police continue to investigate shooting on downtown bus'
Police continue to investigate shooting on downtown bus
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 12, 2023) Police continue to investigate a bizarre incident in which pepper spray and a gun were used on a moving Calgary transit bus. One person has been rushed to hospital and two others were taken into police custody. Elissa Carpenter has the latest.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a downtown Calgary shooting that occurred following an altercation on a city bus.

In a news release issued Thursday night, the Calgary Police Service said Theoran Yellow Old Woman is wanted on charges that include aggravated assault, knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, two counts of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order and one count of breach of a probation order.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the Calgary Central Library on 3 Street S.E.

“It is believed the altercation on the bus occurred as the bus was in motion and that the driver stopped the bus when the incident escalated and the shooting occurred,” the CPS said. “Several bystanders attempted life-saving measures for the injured man, who was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

“After the shooting, it is believed that occupants of the bus, including those involved in the altercation, fled the area.”

Police searched for possible suspects and closed off a restaurant in the area to search it after receiving a report a suspect may be inside.

Two people who were initially considered suspects were later arrested near Fort Calgary. Both have since been released.

READ MORE: 2 arrested, 1 in hospital following shooting outside Calgary Central Library

The CPS said investigators believe the shooting occurred as a result of an altercation on the bus involving people they believe know one another. They said bear spray was deployed during the altercation.

Police ask anyone who may have been on the bus when the fight broke out — or near the bus when it stopped — to call police.

Yellow Old Woman is described as being about five-foot-eight and 165 pounds. He has brown, medium-length braided hair and brown eyes. Police said he has tattoos on his neck and arms.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should not approach him but call police immediately, the CPS said.

In a news release issued Thursday night, the Calgary Police Service said Theoran Yellow Old Woman is wanted on charges that include aggravated assault, knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, two counts of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order and one count of breach of a probation order. Supplied by CPS

Wednesday’s shooting was one of several high-profile violent incidents that unfolded in Calgary this week. On Thursday afternoon, Calgary’s police chief held a news conference to assure citizens that the city remains safe.

READ MORE: Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’

“It’s not the people that are going to the grocery store or going to enjoy a restaurant, or enjoy the community in whatever way that they do, that are experiencing these levels of violence,” Mark Neufeld said. “We’re not seeing a huge uptick in violent crime.”

READ MORE: Calgary homicide unit investigates fatal shooting with 2 crime scenes

Despite reassuring Calgarians, Neufeld said he is “disgusted with that is going on in our city.”

“This cluster struck a chord with Calgarians for sure and it struck a chord with me.”

–With files from Adam Toy, Global News

Click to play video: 'Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’'
Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’
