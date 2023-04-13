Menu

Crime

Inmate at Stony Mountain dies in custody, correctional officials say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 3:16 pm
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. Global News
An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died.

The Correctional Service of Canada announced that Oliver Murdock — who was serving time for aggravated assault — died Wednesday, apparently of natural causes, at the Manitoba penitentiary.

Read more: B.C. men arrested after drone, meth intercepted at Manitoba prison

Murdock’s next of kin have been notified, and correctional officials will review the circumstances surrounding his death, as they do whenever an inmate dies in custody.

Click to play video: '2 Manitoba jails to receive new healing lodges, province says'
2 Manitoba jails to receive new healing lodges, province says

 

