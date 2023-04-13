Inmate at Stony Mountain dies in custody, correctional officials say

See more sharing options

An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died.

The Correctional Service of Canada announced that Oliver Murdock — who was serving time for aggravated assault — died Wednesday, apparently of natural causes, at the Manitoba penitentiary.

Murdock’s next of kin have been notified, and correctional officials will review the circumstances surrounding his death, as they do whenever an inmate dies in custody.

