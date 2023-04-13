After years-long wait, B.C. marks opening of new seismically-safer Vancouver school

Send this page to someone via email

After a years-long wait, students at Bayview Community Elementary have a seismically safer school to call home.

The new Vancouver school, which can accommodate 365 students, opened its doors earlier this month, with the province marking its completion formally on Thursday.

“I know a lot of care and consideration went into the design of the school to ensure it will foster a welcoming and inclusive learning environments for students and staff,” said Education Minister Rachna Singh at a ceremony hosted in the gymnasium.

“There’s much more to be done and we’ll continue working towards that.”

The new Bayview Community Elementary was built with low-carbon mass timber, in line with the latest seismic standards, according to the Ministry of Education. The replacement was built with $24.5 million in provincial funding.

“Bayview was constructed more than 100 years ago, and although it served Vancouver students well through the years, the aging infrastructure was at high seismic risk,” said Vancouver School Board chair Victoria Jung.

“The replacement school is now not only seismically safe, but a leader in sustainable construction.”

It also includes a neighbourhood learning centre that provides care for kids before and after school.

Jung thanked the school’s parents for their understanding, cooperation and dedication in seeing the project through. Some of their children had been waiting for the new school in a temporary space for four years.

“We have a new tree for the library, I think we’re getting a swing, and we never stopped celebrating the Halloween Howl,” said Grade 7 student Lucy.

“I loved the old school and all the traditions it had, but now I’m excited to be at the new building and find out all of the traditions that come with being at this new school.”

According to the ministry, B.C. has poured more than $300 million into seismic upgrades or replacements in 12 Vancouver schools since September 2017. Budget 2023 also includes $3.4 billion for school capital investments.

Asked about funding for a new elementary school in Olympic Village, Premier David Eby said he feels a “huge sense of urgency” to build. The site lease was finalized last year.

“The concept plan has been approved, we’re into the business plan stage, so we’re into the fine strokes with the school board on that,” he said.

“Our government commitment is to fund the school, we know the urgency in the community and we will be delivering a school for the Olympic Village community.”