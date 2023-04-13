Menu

Crime

Serial shoplifting suspect faces 62 charges, thousands in merchandise taken: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 3:55 pm
Sobering numbers from VPD crackdown on shoplifting
The sobering scale of Vancouver's increasingly violent shoplifting epidemic is highlighted by the results of a Vancouver police three-week crackdown on the crime – Mar 29, 2023
Police in Halifax have arrested and charged a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in at least 14 shoplifting incidents.

In total, the man faces 62 charges.

According to Halifax Regional Police (HRP), the thefts took place between Feb. 10 and April 12 from a “number of different” retailers — mostly large big box stores.

As well, police said the man did not show up to a court date on March 23 and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Read more: Grocery shoplifting mounting across Canada amid inflation, labour shortages, experts say

The suspect was arrested Wednesday night.

Brandon Germaine Rogers, 35, was scheduled to appear in Halifax court on Thursday to face 14 counts of theft under $5,000, 13 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, 34 counts of breaching a court order and one count of failing to appear.

HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod called it a “significant” number of theft charges, and noted that retail theft complaints have increased in the past couple of years.

“The increase is not specific to Halifax. It’s a national trend, unfortunately we’re not immune to that,” MacLeod said.

He said police are working with retailers and the greater community to address the spike in cases.

Halifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeHRPShopliftingTheftsHalifax thefthalifax shoplifting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

