Guelph police investigate attempted carjacking in city’s south end

Guelph police say a woman almost had her vehicle stolen outside of a south-end business last week.

Last Thursday, police said they were called to Gordon Street and Clair Road in response to the incident around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday.

They said a woman in her 50s flagged down a passerby to report she had been approached by three men while leaving a nearby business.

The three men allegedly tried to pull the woman out of the vehicle and steal her keys but they were unable to get inside.

However, they did manage to steal her wallet and cell phone. Police are reporting no injuries.

Police continue to investigate.