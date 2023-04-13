Menu

Crime

Guelph police investigate attempted carjacking in city’s south end

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 10:25 am
A Guelph woman in her 50s almost fell victim to a carjacking near a south end business last Thursday. Guelph police say she wasn't hurt. View image in full screen
A Guelph woman in her 50s almost fell victim to a carjacking near a south end business last Thursday. Guelph police say she wasn't hurt. Guelph police
Guelph police say a woman almost had her vehicle stolen outside of a south-end business last week.

Last Thursday, police said they were called to Gordon Street and Clair Road in response to the incident around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday.

They said a woman in her 50s flagged down a passerby to report she had been approached by three men while leaving a nearby business.

The three men allegedly tried to pull the woman out of the vehicle and steal her keys but they were unable to get inside.

However, they did manage to steal her wallet and cell phone. Police are reporting no injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

