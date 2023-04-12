Menu

Video link
Headline link
Six students taken to hospital after highway school bus crash

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 10:48 pm
Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Six students from Steinbach Regional Secondary School were taken to hospital as a precaution after their bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say the bus was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Highways 59 and 52 just after 2 p.m.

The 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

The superintendent of the Hanover School Division says the driver, 18 students and a teacher were on the bus at the time.

No word on the severity of the injuries to the students who were taken to hospital.

Fatal crash south of The Pas

Two semis from out of province collided head on south of The Pas overnight, killing one of the drivers.

RCMP say a southbound truck from Nova Scotia crossed the centre line on Highway 10 just after midnight Wednesday, slamming into a northbound truck from Saskatchewan.

The 59-year-old man driving the truck from Nova Scotia was pronounced dead on scene. The 22-year-old man driving the other truck was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

RCMPschool bus crashHanoverSteinbach Regional Secondary School
