Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Abbotsford, B.C. police make arrest in gunpoint robbery of 62-year-old woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 10:48 pm
Abbotsford woman robbed by masked suspects outside her home
WATCH: Abbotsford police are asking for the public's help in finding five suspects who robbed a 62-year-old woman outside of her home. Janet Brown reports – Apr 4, 2023
Abbotsford, B.C., police say they have arrested a man accused of robbing a 62-year-old woman at gunpoint earlier this month.

The terrifying incident unfolded around 8 p.m. on April 1, when five masked men allegedly arrived outside the victim’s Ross Road home.

Read more: Woman robbed at gunpoint by five masked men in Abbotsford, B.C.: police

The men held her at gunpoint, demanded money and made off with the woman’s car. Police later recovered both the victim’s vehicle and a stolen vehicle the assailants used to arrive at her home.

On Wednesday, police confirmed they had arrested a 38-year-old man for robbery in relation to the incident.

Police also said they believed the incident was targeted, but that the suspects had meant to rob another person associated with the victim’s home.

Investigators have also seized a replica gun they believe was used in the robbery.

Read more: Death of 24-year-old woman in Abbotsford, B.C. suspicious, police say

It was not immediately clear if police had identified any of the other four suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

 

