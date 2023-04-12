Abbotsford, B.C. police make arrest in gunpoint robbery of 62-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford, B.C., police say they have arrested a man accused of robbing a 62-year-old woman at gunpoint earlier this month.

The terrifying incident unfolded around 8 p.m. on April 1, when five masked men allegedly arrived outside the victim’s Ross Road home.

The men held her at gunpoint, demanded money and made off with the woman’s car. Police later recovered both the victim’s vehicle and a stolen vehicle the assailants used to arrive at her home.

On Wednesday, police confirmed they had arrested a 38-year-old man for robbery in relation to the incident.

Police also said they believed the incident was targeted, but that the suspects had meant to rob another person associated with the victim’s home.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have also seized a replica gun they believe was used in the robbery.

It was not immediately clear if police had identified any of the other four suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.